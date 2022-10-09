Zendaya Slays In An Orange Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya was spotted on Instagram over the weekend completely serving an an all orange look that we love!

The beauty’s long time, talented stylist Law Roach is responsible for Zendaya’s latest slay and shared the look on their Instagram and were absolutely swooning. For the ensemble, the Euphoria actress donned an shiny orange two piece look featuring boot cut pants and a matching top which the starlet tied up at the midriff. She paired the look with black Christian Louboutin pumps and minimal jewlery. As for her hair, she let her natural curls shine through as she wore them shifted over to one side of her face as she posed and showed off the look from all angles for the stylist’s Instagram page

“She wore @_maximiliandavis_ @ferragamo” the iconic stylist captioned the look for their 1.2 million Instagram followers. Check out the fabulous look below.

Per usual, Zendaya is bringing the heat and style when it comes to fashion and we just can’t get enough. The starlet and the iconic stylist, Law Roach, are a dynamic duo and we know whenever these two get together, it’s going to be a major fashion moment that we’ll be talking about for days to come!

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s latest slay? Did she and Law Roach nail it once again?

Zendaya Slays In An Orange Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com