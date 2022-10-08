Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In case you had FOMO for missing out on Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance party in partnership with Tiffany and Co. in Paris last week the Queen Bey has finally given us the cure because she’s just shared a few photos and videos from the legendary event and per usual, she looks stunning!

After breaking the internet in her all burgundy ensemble, the beauty just shared a few more looks from the event, this time donning an all silver sequined look that’s definitely giving us fashion envy and more. For this look, the Grammy award winning singer wore a silver, sequined cow neck top that fit her perfectly. She paired the look with a matching silver jacket and matching silver pants and of course, had her stunner shades on as. she posed for a few photos and videos for her IG photo set. She donned extravagant silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry and pulled the look off in true Bey fashion like the trendsetter she is. In one of the photos, she posed n front of her hubby, Jay Z, as the duo looked as fly as ever seemingly heading into the star studded event. To close out the IG carousel which certainly set the Internet ablaze, the songstress added a few photos of her legendary burgundy ensemble and included videos from inside the party to show just how iconic the night really was.

“CLUB RENAISSANCE Paris with partner @tiffanyandco

#TiffanyAndCo #CLUBRENAISSANCE” she captioned the fabulous photo set. Check it out below.

What do you think about Beyoncé’s latest look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

Beyonce Serves Bawdy On ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com