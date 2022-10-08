Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her New Spring Twists On Instagram

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Gabrielle Union is definitely a trendsetter when it comes to her fashion and hairstyles and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her latest protective style in an Instagram Reel that has us swooning with hair envy.

Taking to the platform, the actress donned a comfortable white robe and a fresh face before transitioning into a sexy black look and natural makeup beat. She also revealed he new protective style – spring twists – which looked perfect on her. She wore the spring twists in a half up, half down style and served face as she showed off her new look for her Instagram followers. “Wam bam thank you glam #SpringTwists #BraidedBliss #ProtectiveStyles @flawlessbygu” she captioned the short, transition video set. Check it out below.

The actress’ 20 million plus Instagram followers were loving this sexy look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval, leaving an array of comments and emojis to hype the 49-year-old up.

“Yessssss so chic,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Lookin great! ” while another follower left “Ok this hair! ” and another simply wrote, “Hello gorgeous !! ,” underneath the fabulous IG video.

We’re definitely adding this look to our list of fall hair inspiration! What about you? Do you love Gabrielle’s new hair?

