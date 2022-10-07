Lizzo Says This Is The Healthiest Tour She’s Been On, And It’s Because She’s Prioritizing Self-Care

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lizzo’s journey to a healthier lifestyle is inspiring. She proves that you can be big, make healthy choices for your body, and indulge every now and then. The Detroit native is currently on tour, and during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, she reveals that she is no longer chugging tequila on stage during her shows.

In the clip with hosts Nicole Ryan and Ryan Sampson, the About Damn Time singer admits she downed tequila like water while performing on stage.

Ryan asks, “You were just saying to us a little bit ago that this is the healthiest tour you’ve ever been on, that normally you are drinking tequila, you haven’t drank in a minute.”

“I literally would chuck people at one point was like, ‘Is that water?’ No, I was chugging tequila on stage during Good As Hell. Like every night it was lit. And me and my DJ Sophia, we would do like two shots backstage before going on stage. And I didn’t have a vocal coach back then cuz I was very much like rapid rap, rap life. And then once I started singing a little bit more, I got a vocal coach. So now I do like three vocal warmups before I get to the stage. There’s humidifiers in my room, I have a massage, I’m meditating, I’m doing cold plunges. Immediately after the show I’m stretching. I have quiet time. I’m like, who am I? I used to turn up, but this is, This is turning up too. Turning up for health,” Lizzo replies.

You know what I call that? Growth! The Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning artist has become the target of unwarranted scrutiny regarding her size, despite her normal and very healthy lifestyle. Lizzo documents her workout routines, cleanses, and affirmations via her Instagram page. No matter how much she proves that big women are healthy too, there’s still some loser in the back throwing stones.

Lizzo Says This Is The Healthiest Tour She’s Been On, And It’s Because She’s Prioritizing Self-Care was originally published on hellobeautiful.com