Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In An All Black Fit

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram earlier today to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Carousel during Paris Fashion Week and per usual, her look is absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the fashion queen posted a video of herself donning an all black look including black leggings, a black sweater and an oversized black leather biker jacket. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore black leather boots and black shades to give the look the extra oomph. As for her hair, she wore her hair in big, fluffy curls that framed her gorgeous face. In the post, the wife and mother is shown strutting her stuff and modeling off the trendy look.

“How I walk to the Bistro #dinnerfit’”she captioned the fashionable post for her 3 million Instagram followers. Check out the trendy look below.

Of course, we were not the only ones loving this fashionable slay as many of Marjorie’s millions of Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their comments, emojis and stamps of approval. “ ,” wrote one fan while another commented with “The hair ! ” And stopping traffic every step of the way,” wrote one fan while another commented with “The hair !

Marjorie looks absolutely incredible in this fit and we are loving this look on the beauty queen! What do you think about this all black slay? Did she nail it?

Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In An All Black Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com