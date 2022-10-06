OVO And Canada Goose Revive Partnership For New Capsule Collection

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This winter, two celebrated Canadian brands join forces to release an exclusive capsule collection. OVO and Canada Goose have revived their partnership for a new drop.

As per High Snobiety Drake‘s label is making sure we all are stepping into the colder temperatures in style. This week their newest capsule was revealed and it is clear the two companies opted for quantity over quantity. The capsule features elevated takes on staple outerwear items including their Banff Parka. Featuring a Canada Goose patch on the left sleeve and an OVO patch on the left breast, this piece is designed to keep you warm and protected in even the most extreme environments. The parka is the foundation of Canada Goose as a brand, beginning with the Snow Mantra Parka, the extremely warm heavy jacket created out of necessity to meet the needs of workers in the Canadian Arctic.

We also get a hooded update to their signature Freestyle Vest. With branding on both sides of the chest, this will add just the right amount of warmth and layers comfortably over anything from a turtleneck to a lightweight jacket. Lastly, we get a Wool Cap, which is constructed from Loro Piana wool, to make the cypher complete. All three items are available in their Sierra, Midnight, and Limestone colorways.

The OVO x Canada Goose capsule will be available starting October 7.

OVO And Canada Goose Revive Partnership For New Capsule Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com