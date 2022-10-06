That’s The Way Love Goes: When Commenting “Love from the DMV” On Janet Jackson’s IG Live Causes Mad Confusion

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Earlier this week during Paris Fashion Week, the beautiful Janet Jackson, was on Instagram Live at the Louis Vuitton after party with Snoh Aalegra and of course the comments were flooding with lot’s of love. Local blogger, Kimberly/Butta, added a comment saying “Love from the DMV” and was able to catch the eye of Janet’s assistant, who was doing his best to shoutout all the places people were commenting from.

As many of us in this area know, sometimes saying “The DMV” can confuse people, as universally it stands for “the Department of Motor Vehicles” but it also stands for “D.C., Maryland and Virginia” aka the metropolitan area. This doesn’t refer to all of Virginia or all of Maryland, only the areas right outside of Washington, D.C. so instead of having to make that distinction every time, we’ve shortened it to The DMV. Welp, confusion definitely insured for Ms. Jackson in this moment during her IG Live but it was so cute! Watch the video below to see Janet’s reaction…

That’s The Way Love Goes: When Commenting “Love from the DMV” On Janet Jackson’s IG Live Causes Mad Confusion was originally published on mymajicdc.com