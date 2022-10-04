Pharrell Williams Launches Joopiter To Sell Off All His ‘Cultural Artifacts’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Pharrell Williams has cemented his place in music history. After creating The Neptunes with Chad Hugo, the Virginia native became one of the most prolific hitmakers in the 90s and the early aughts. The duo crafted memorable hits like SWV’s “Use Your Heart,” Snoop’s “Beautiful” and “Drop it Like It’s Hot,” Kelis’ (now controversial) “Milkshake,” Ludacris’ “Southern Hospitality” “Grindin’” by the Clipse and Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body,” among other culture-making jams.

Now 49, though his youthful visage belies his actual age, Williams wants to declutter. So he’s selling some of the contents of 11 storage units through a new site called Joopiter, continuing his fascination with naming important things in his life after planets. (His oldest son, by wife Helen Lasichanh, is named Rocket.) The collection of 52 lots, named “Son of a Pharoah” (William’s father’s name is Pharoah, so it’s not just a historical reference), begins on Friday, Oct. 14, and will benefit Black Ambition, a non-profit created to assist aspiring Black, brown and Asian entrepreneurs.

“The idea behind JOOPITER is to embrace the energy that is released when objects change hands, and to respect the value that’s been created around these objects,” Williams said via press release.

Items on the list include some of the hip-hop era’s most memorable touchstones custom-made for the beatmaker. There’s a gold Blackberry, a pair of Swarovski crystal-studded Adidas, a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk, a gold and diamond skateboard pendant from Jacob the Jeweler, a Casio G-Shock x Bape gold and diamond watch, and a Goyard trunk with BAPE, Star Trak and Billionaire Boys Club labels.

Joopiter marks the beginning of Williams’ foray into auction sites, similar to StockX or high-end shopping sites like Tradesy or the Outnet.

“There’s not really one size fits all, “Williams told The Financial Times in a recent interview, referencing the array of websites that sell gently used clothing and/or artifacts to a fashion and culture savvy consumer. “I’m not going to sell furniture on StockX. You know what I’m saying. I’m not going to sell, you know, 20-plus-carat diamond rings on [The] RealReal.”

Given his storied career and the wealth that has come from it, Williams, in the interview with FT, was nonchalant not just about selling a good portion of his collection but at the intersection of fashion and music his career exemplified.

“Fashion and music is like time and space, you can’t have one without the other,” Williams said. “You know, even Mozart was wearing something.”

Pharrell Williams Launches Joopiter To Sell Off All His ‘Cultural Artifacts’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com