Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are certainly mother-daughter fashion goals this week while spending time at Paris Fashion Week and they’ve just given us another slay to swoon over!

After snatching out edges in Valentino over the weekend in their designer fits, the beautiful mother-daughter duo took to Instagram again to give us fashion envy when they posed on the streets of Paris donning coordinated looks.

Lori rocked a long, deep grey trench coat which she paired with a grey turtle neck sweater and black slacks. She accessorized the look with dark shades and wore a black and white Balenciaga baseball cap over her sleek straight bob. Marjorie matched her daughter’s fly and took her fashion up a notch when she wroted a tan colored trench coat with a dramatic collar. She accessorized the look with black boots and wore black gloves that covered her arms. She also donned stunner shades for her appearance but opted for white shades to compliment her look.

The proud mama took to Instagram to show off the classic looks, posting a series of photos of the duo as they strutted their stuff on the streets of the fashionable city. “PFW with my baby girl ,” she captioned the photo set for her 3 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

After killing it on the fashion scene for New York Fashion Week, it was only a matter of time before Lori teamed up with her fashionable mama to give us a few more looks to swoon over! Beauties, what do you think about the latest slay from the mother-daughter duo?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com