Here We Go Again: Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Surprise Yeezy Show

Are we ever surprised when we hear that Kanye West is back in the news headlines? Highly doubt it. It’s almost expected that the 45 year-old has a rant or outburst every couple of weeks that gets the internet talking. That is exactly where we are today.

In Paris on Monday (October 3), Kanye held a surprise Yeezy fashion show that showcased his season 9 collection. While dawning a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” on the back and had a picture of the Pope on the front, he gave a speech to the crowd before the models appeared. In true Kanye fashion, he spoke on a multitude of topics including his ex wife Kim Kardashian‘s robbery in that took place in Paris in 2016, his former manger Scooter Braun, the difficulties he faced coming into the fashion industry, his recent fallout with GAP and much more.

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Naomi Campbell were amongst the models who walked the runway for the show while Kanye’s ex girlfriend Irina Shayk also was in attendance, watching from the side. It was already wild enough that Kanye wore the shirt himself, but it became even more weird when some of the models in the show also put it on. Also, the highly scrutinized Candace Owens decided that she wanted to wear it too.

Although we’ve become all too accustomed to Kanye making these off the wall statements with his words and actions, it never ceases to upset the masses. As soon as news broke that Kanye was rocking the shirts, Twitter users quickly started to voice their disapproval of Ye’s latest shenanigans. Check out some of their reactions below.

While there were people who were completely caught off guard by this most recent incident, there were others who quickly made note that this isn’t a first time thing for the Donda artist. His visit to the White House when he rocked a MAGA hat was brought up. Also, people didn’t forget about him wearing a jacket with a confedrate flag on it in 2013.

It really sucks that this became the biggest story to come from the weekend in Paris so far. Kanye made his runway debut as a model, opening the Balenciaga fashion show on Sunday. His daughter North West and her aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance to see the moment. At this point, the only thing anyone can do is pray that Kanye is alright and he gets it together soon because this isn’t it, at all.

