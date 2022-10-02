Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Diddy is a proud father tonight as he’s sending off his teenage daughters to homecoming!

The rapper took to Instagram to share his pride for his beautiful baby girls when he shared a seris of photos of the Combs twins as they were about to head out to their homecoming dance. The 15 year old beauties, D’Lila and Jesse Combs, stunned Diddy’s millions of Instagram followers with their gorgeous looks and have definitely channeled the likes of their superstar model mama, Kim Porter.

For their homecoming looks, the beauties worked matching white mini dresses with sparkling detailing throughout. They wore matching dainty necklaces and both wore their hair in half up, half down hairstyles to show off their flawless faces.

They each carried black clutches and wore black and white tie up heels as they served face while posing for their dad’s Instagram. “This was the moment that I knew they were ready! THEY READY!!! #theproudestdad

I’m so proud of the young ladies that ya’ll are turning into @the_combs_twins …And you too @myfancychance

Wow! Ya’ll look so beautiful

Happy Homecoming girls!

LOVE! ,” the proud papa wrote of his daughters. Check out the stunning photo set below.

These girls are growing up right in front of our eyes and we just can’t get enough of them! Happy homecoming to the Combs Twins!

Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless was originally published on hellobeautiful.com