Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Balenciaga Catsuit

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old R&B songstress took to Instagram to give her followers another little taste of her incredible fashion from her tour when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her killer style and toned body.

In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a black and white Balenciaga catsuit that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The Balenciaga fit was shiny and featured the brand’s signature logo printed throughout. For the look, she wore her signature blond locs in a two high pigtail like pony tails with tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.

“Atlanta always on fire . Thank you for all the LOVE!!! #GoodMorningGorgeousTour @hologic by @sterlingpics” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Mary’s is certainly serving while on tour and we can’t wait to check her out because she just doesn’t miss! Beauties, have you gone to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour yet?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Balenciaga Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com