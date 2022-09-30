Jonathan Majors In Early Talks To Play Dennis Rodman In “48 Hours in Vegas”

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jordan’s already got his time on the screen; now it’s another Chicago Bulls legend’s turn.

One of Dennis Rodman’s many debaucherous adventures will be chronicled in 48 Hours in Vegas, giving fans a chance to relive his two-day trip to Sin City during the 1998 NBA Finals. And yes, that’s the same year Rodman helped the Bulls secure their first three-peat.

Now there’s finally an actor’s name rumored to be playing The Worm in the movie, and it’s Jonathan Majors. The news was revealed by Deadline, which says that while the deal isn’t finalized, Majors is on board, and negotiations have been successful thus far.

The California native rose to prominence after starring in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco and continued that streak as Atticus Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country; and has some big projects on the horizon like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and a major role in Creed III in 2023.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group President, Nathan Kahane. “In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

Dennis Rodman’s trip to Las Vegas was one of the hilarious tidbits mentioned in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance, which extensively chronicled Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

In the docuseries, the legendary tale was retold by everyone from Jordan to Rodman’s then-coach Phil Jackson and even Carmen Electra. Now, it’s time to see how much Rodman was able to let loose in 48 hours to later play a crucial part in winning a championship.

Jonathan Majors In Early Talks To Play Dennis Rodman In “48 Hours in Vegas” was originally published on cassiuslife.com