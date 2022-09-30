Sephora Launches A Membership-Based Same Day Delivery Service

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Have you ever run out of foundation, concealer, or your favorite eyebrow pencil in the middle of a beauty beat? There’s nothing worse than being caught off guard by the better finish of a needed problem. Beauty emergencies happen, and they’re annoying. If this has happened to you, then have no fear because Sephora launched their latest service that’ll have your must-have products in the palm of your hands within hours.

After a recent survey, researchers found that the #1 service beauty shoppers want product delivery within a few hours. And now, for only $49 a year, clients will have access to unlimited Same-Day Delivery on Sephora.com or the Sephora app. If you’re on the fence, shoppers can also try the service for free with a 30-day trial. For those who want to try Sephora’s Same-Day Delivery offering before diving into the Unlimited program, it’s available on the site and the app for a fee starting at $6.95.

This service is clutch for traveling makeup artists, women on the go who don’t have time to stop at their local Sephora, or literally anyone who wants the instant gratification of shopping without entering a store. Your beauty products can be delivered to your front door in two hours or less. What do you think? Would you try this service?

