Hate for fictional characters isn’t a new philosophy.

Lately, Halle Bailey has been dealing with being a black woman cast as the lead in The Little Mermaid, and now it’s an actor from Stranger Things. Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s Sci-Fi show, recently spoke at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium about facing racism since the show’s inception in 2016 and how it manifested in public settings too.

“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said at the convention. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown].’”

The 20-year-old goes on to explain that he experiences racism now, even when he’s traveling out of the states.

“Even no,w some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas you feel the racism; you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger, it definitely affected me a lot.”

He said that hate manifested when he was younger as he wondered why he was the least liked following Season One and how he had the least amount of followers on social media.

However, he looks to champion his diversity and spread good vibes despite the toxicity from idiotic fans of the show.

“My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show… Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved,” he added. “But that’s why with my platform I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

Little is known bout the upcoming season five of Stranger Things other than it marking the end of the series.

Caleb McLaughlin Opens Up About the Racism He Faces From “Stranger Things” Fans was originally published on cassiuslife.com