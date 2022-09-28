This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list!

As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined that the top spot belongs to North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

NCSSM, the first public, residential STEM high school in the country, first opened its doors in 1980 in the former Watts Hospital, according to the News & Observer. They opened a second location this past fall in Morganton. NCSSM has been steadily climbing in ranking during the pandemic, landing at #4 in 2020, and then #2 last year.

Elsewhere in the Triangle, Raleigh Charter High School was ranked No. 31 in the nation among public high schools.

TOP 10 Public High Schools In The Country

North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics – Durham, NC Payton College Preparatory High School – Chicago area, IL The Davidson Academy – Nevada MA Academy for Math & Science School – Massachusetts Northside College Preparatory High School – Chicago area, IL Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy – Chicago area, IL Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology – Virginia Maggie Walker Governor’s School – Richmond area, VA High Technology High School – New Jersey Whitney M. Young Magnet High School – Chicago area, IL

This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country was originally published on thelightnc.com