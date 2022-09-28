Lizzo Plays The Historic 200-Year-Old Presidential Crystal Flute On Stage

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lizzo’s love affair with the flute is what captured the hearts of her fans when she first stepped on the scene. Before then, we had minimal examples of mainstream artists who played instruments with their music. Alicia Keys and John Legend have the piano, and Lizzo is known for getting busy on the flute.

The star just kicked off her tour and was met with the surprise of a lifetime during her show in Washington, DC. In an Instagram post, the Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning artist excitedly showed a video of her playing a 200-year-old flute, courtesy of the Library Congress.

“YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress,” she wrote.

The singer posted better view of the monumental moment to her feed.

“YALL WE GOT A BETTER VIDEO— YEAH IM DOUBLE POSTING BUT IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT ,” she exclaimed.

Lizzo’s reign has been one for the books. She’s worked tirelessly by advocating for women of color in the body positivity movement, making feel-good music earning accolades galore, and now she’s the first to play the presidential crystal flute. We see you, Lizzo! Keep on winning.

Lizzo Plays The Historic 200-Year-Old Presidential Crystal Flute On Stage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com