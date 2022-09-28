Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together.

The upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was reviewed by Rolling Stone, which first publicized one passage in particular about Kara Young, who dated Trump in the late 1990s.

According to the book, Young — whose mother is Black and father is white — recalled an instance after Trump met her parents and felt compelled to share a racist joke about them, claiming she must have gotten her beauty from her mother and her brains “from her dad, the white side.”

The report claims Trump laughed at his own words while Young “voiced her displeasure.”

It was not immediately clear when Young shared her story with Haberman or when the exchange in question happened. However, it was only a little more than five years ago when Young told the New York Times that she was unaware of any racial biases Trump may have harbored while they were together.

“I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she told the New York Times in a 2017 news article reported by Haberman and Yamiche Alcindor.

But in that very same interview, Young goes on to recount the time she and Trump attended a U.S. Open match featuring sister champions Serena and Venus Williams.

“He was impressed that a lot of black people came to the U.S. Open because they were playing,” Young said at the time.

She said he had no clue that African Americans were interested in the sport.

Young also told the Times that she was “horrified” by Trump’s comments on the violence in Charlottesville, in which he asserted a moral equivalence between white supremacists and anti-racism counterprotesters.

That’s not the Trump that Young said she knew.

“That was not my experience,” Young told the Times.

It was not immediately clear why there was such a contradiction between what Young said in 2017 and the claims attributed to her in Haberman’s new book.

Trump noticed Young, a model about 20 years younger than him, at a party in the Hamptons. He pursued her and they began dating around 1997.

Young said in the New York Times interview that while Trump didn’t have close friendships with African Americans, he courted Black celebrities, which she took to be an indication that he was open-minded on the topic of race.

At the same time, Young admitted that her ex-boyfriend knew little about other cultures and leaned toward stereotypes.

Perhaps Young missed the myriad media reports documenting Trump’s well-established track record of racism in the decades before they were an item.

