Mack Wilds Got Us Fit And Lit In NYC At Movement Live By Michelob ULTRA

Going on a fitness journey can lead you down many different roads. Some get lost along the way and end up starting back at square one, while others manage to push through by turning health & wellness into a full-out lifestyle. For veteran actor-turned-recording-artist Mack Wilds, the latter is definitely where his path is currently leading.

The Wire actor recently gave us an exclusive look into this new chapter of his multifaceted career, which also includes being a husband, fatherhood and a brand partnership with Michelob ULTRA that’s encouraging the world to mix libations with leg lifts. Well, not exactly, but we’ll let him explain it better in a bit!

The collaborative efforts came together in the form of a campaign titled Movement LIVE, which acts as a fitness-inspired series of exercise classes that cumulate into a rave afterparty. It’s part of their initiative to encourage a “balanced” lifestyle, and Mack comes into the picture as a 33-year-old Black man of many talents that does a great job at maintaining multiple hats. “[During] my fitness journey, I started to have a conversation with Anheuser-Busch and Michelob ULTRA,” Wilds told us during a recent virtual chat on Zoom, following up by stating how their initial conversation led to the idea of making workouts feel like less of a chore and more, well, fun.

The end result ended up being a 10-round boxing experience hosted by instructors at Rumble Boxing, with 350 participants all crowding into the spacious NYC party venue Brooklyn Mirage for one unforgettable body burn. Wilds hosted the night alongside Sway In The Morning co-host Tracy Garraud, all while the famed DJ Ruckus provided a fitting workout playlist. After two separate hours-long sessions were completed, Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury took over the stage and brought a unique fist-pumping energy that only Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace could deliver.

The initiative is an ongoing series that will feature future live events and performances. We can tell you from personal experience; staying fit is no easy feat when it comes to Movement LIVE! However, the people involved like Mack, Rumble and positive-minded messaging from Michelob help to make it a habitable lifestyle.

Check out our virtual interview with Mack Wilds below, and learn more about Movement LIVE by Michelob ULTRA by clicking here:

