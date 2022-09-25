Fantasia Gives Us Glam In A Black And White Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a black and white ensemble that we love!

The starlet stepped out at a recent event wearing a stunning blazer and shirt look that was styled to perfection. The black and white blazer and shirt featured dramatic shoulders and sleeves and was designed by House of Julyet Peters. Styled by celebrity stylist Daniel Hawkins, the starlet paired the look with black and silver shows by Monika Chiang that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a recap IG Reel of photos from her night out with the caption, “This weekend my Eyes became open again to a lot of things I closed to keep them to. Growing up in church, you see so much and you tend to stray away.

My Grandmother and Mother did an Amazing Job of keeping God in our home and made sure to demonstrate what the Love of God is, but it’s nothing like finding a church home that shows the same and you’re able to worship together. Being Human, allowing room for flaws to leave room for Test in order to have Testimonies. #WTAL Homecoming… WHAT A WEEKEND!!! It was necessary.”

Check out the stunning photo recap below.

We’re loving this look and newfound glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay?

RELATED STORIES:

Fantasia Jokes About The Struggles Of Her New Raw Vegan Diet, “I’m Hangry!”

Fantasia Gives Us Glam In A Black And White Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com