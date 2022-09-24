John Wall Talks Almost Getting His Foot Amputated & Suicidal Thoughts After His Mother Died

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall bares his soul in the latest feature for The Players’ Tribune. Last month, the 5x NBA All-Star spoke with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington about wanting to take his life at one point. This time, Wall puts the pen to paper himself and elaborates on those moments “so dark that suicide felt like the only option.”

“In the span of three years, I went from being on top of the world to losing damn near everything I ever cared about,” he writes. “In 2017, I’m jumping up on the announcer’s table in D.C. after forcing Game 7 against Boston, and I’m the king of the city. I’m getting a max extension, thinking I’m a Wizard for life. A year later, I tore my Achilles and lost the only sanctuary I’ve ever known—the game of basketball. I ended up with such a bad infection from the surgeries that I nearly had to have my foot amputated. A year later, I lost my best friend in the whole world, my mom, to breast cancer.”

Wall was one of the league’s most electric talents when he joined the league more than a decade ago. But a series of injuries left impacted his athleticism and a career that underdelivered in Washington D.C. He was eventually sent to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook two years ago. It wasn’t the long list of physical setbacks, the trade, or still unfulfilled promise that tore Wall up inside. “The thing that hurt me the most was just randomly picking up my phone to call her,” he shares, “and realizing that there was nobody on the other end.”

Frances Pulley, Wall’s mom, died of breast cancer on December 13, 2019. And his grandmother passed away soon thereafter. “My whole life, I used to call her six or seven times a day, every day,” he says. “So when she died, I kept calling her number six or seven times a day just to hear the voicemail. I’d be talking to her, even though she was gone. That was when I started going to a really dark place.”

“My best friend is gone,” he continues. “I can’t play the game I love. Everybody just got their hand out. Nobody is checking on me for me. It’s always coming with something attached. Who’s there to hold me down now? What’s the point of being here?… Money and fame don’t mean sh*t if you don’t have peace in your life.”

Read John Wall’s own story of how close he came to the edge — and the six words that brought him back — in the piece, “I’m Still Here.”

