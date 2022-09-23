Trina To Be Awarded The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Hip Hop’s biggest night is heating up with the addition of legendary music icons and a dynamic slate of performers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. This week (September 22), BET tapped rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award. Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe, the annual show premieres Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

Trinais a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

In addition, newly announced performers include Hip Hop heavyweights French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E and Pusha T. They’re set to blaze the stage alongside additional performers Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla,and Moneybagg Yo, with more names to be announced.

Previously announced nominees include Drake, who leads with 14 nominations followed by Ye with an impressive 10 nods, and Kendrick Lamar with 9. Future rounds out the top four with an impressive eight nods. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied, with each earning six nods. Other notable nominations include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug, each of whom received three nominations. Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, Glorilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas and Usher received two nominations each.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

For more information about the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET and on Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards.

Trina To Be Awarded The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com