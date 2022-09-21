LeBron James Is “Proud” of NBA As Robert Sarver Looks To Sell Phoenix Suns Following N-Word Controversy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It turns out that the backlash behind Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is more than initially suspected.

We now know that Sarver had decided to rid the team of his name altogether, thanks to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces that he has started the process to sell both franchises,” Charania tweeted earlier this afternoon.

Sarver made a statement, saying he regrets that his inappropriate behavior has marred the accomplishments he’s made with the Suns and Mercury over the last two decades.

He explains that he thought the one-year suspension and hefty fine would warrant forgiveness, writing, “As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.”

However, he soon realized that an apology wasn’t in the cards, adding, “But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.

In conclusion, he states that he’ll focus on becoming a better person and helping the community while no longer using basketball as a pathway to do so.

Earlier this month, news broke that the NBA suspended him for a year and fined him $10 million after an independent investigation determined that he said the n-word at least five times after being told to refrain from using it. He was also found to have sexually harassed male and female employees and was demeaning towards subordinates.

LeBron James was among the most outspoken critics, thinking Sarver’s punishment wasn’t harsh enough. However, the King changed his tune after Sarver announced the team’s sales.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!” he tweeted, realizing that the backlash was enough to rid the league of the owner’s racist ways.

LeBron James Is “Proud” of NBA As Robert Sarver Looks To Sell Phoenix Suns Following N-Word Controversy was originally published on cassiuslife.com