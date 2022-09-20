Chris Redd Announces Exit From “Saturday Night Live”

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

As new Saturday Night Live cast members are announced, others are calling it quits.

Among those departing is Chris Redd, who’s been a part of the famous NBC sketch show for five seasons and was most known for his masterful impersonations of Kanye West, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The 37-year-old released a statement explaining how grateful he was for being a part of the long-running show, the growth, and the longtime friends he’s made of cast members.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

He’s already got his next professional moves lined up as he plans to release his own comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? later this year through HBO.

During his tenure, he even nabbed a primetime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding original music and lyrics in 2018 for the song “Come Back Barack.”

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I say why, I feel like we’re all gonna die,” Redd sang with the help of Kenan Thompson and Chance The Rapper. “So come back, Barack.”

As NBC gears up for the 48th season, there’s been a bit of turnover with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson leaving with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker signing on.

Chris Redd Announces Exit From “Saturday Night Live” was originally published on cassiuslife.com