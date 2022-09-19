Meghan Markle Wears A Regal Black Cape Dress To The Queen’s Funeral Service

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Meghan Markle wore a black dress by Stella Mccartney to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry joined members of the royal family to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Members of the royal household were joined by over 2,000 mourners who gathered outside of the 1,269-year-old church to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Markle attended the somber event wearing an elegant black coat dress designed by Stella McCartney. The regal ensemble featured two pleats that trailed down The Duchess of Sussex’s arms like a cape. Markle paired the piece with a wide-brim black hat and a stunning pair of pearl earrings that the Queen gifted her in 2018, according to Elle Magazine. The mother of two wore black gloves and short kitten heels along with the beautiful piece.

Here’s another angle of the ensemble.

At one point during the ceremony, Markle, 41, could be seen wiping away a tear as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried outside of Westminster Abbey. King Charles III, Prince William and Harry trailed behind the monarch’s coffin to pay their respects one last time before the Queen was taken to Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel, where she was finally laid to rest.

During her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle told viewers that the Queen always treated her with respect, despite mistreatment from some of the royal family members.

“[The queen] has always been wonderful to me,” she told Winfrey. “We had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and … We had breakfast together that morning and she’d given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company.”

Queen Elizabeth II died On Sep. 8 at the age of 96. The powerful monarch ruled the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 1952 all the way up until her untimely passing. She was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.

Meghan Markle Wears A Regal Black Cape Dress To The Queen’s Funeral Service was originally published on hellobeautiful.com