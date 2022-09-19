EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry Gives Insight Of Why ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Is Coming To Netflix Now Even Though He Wrote It 27 Years Ago [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Writer, producer, director, actor, New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Tyler Perry joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss A Jazzman’s Blues coming to Netflix this Friday. The creative gave insight into the story that he actually wrote 27-years-ago and the journey of it finally making it to the big screen. Of course, Perry is known for his films and TV shows, so he shares his process of creating new stories and what type of shows he enjoys outside of his own.

He shares that the Tyler Perry Studios is booked up for the next couple of years, Perry has many new films and shows in the works so it’s safe to say he’s booked and busy! Hear Tyler Perry talk about ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ and why it took 27 years to release and how he chose the cast.

