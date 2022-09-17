Actress Yara Shahidi To Produce And Star In Facebook Watch Series

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and activist Yara Shahidi is using her production imprint, 7th Sun Productions, to develop content that amplifies diverse experiences and perspectives. One of the latest projects on the slate is a show hosted by the “Black-ish” star on Facebook Watch, Variety reported.

Dubbed “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off,” the series will provide a glimpse into the interests and hobbies of luminaries. From golfing to horseback riding, Shahidi will participate in various activities and have candid conversations about the power of authenticity. Among the lineup of guests is legendary Queens-bred rapper Nas, comedian, actress, writer, and producer Amanda Seales, TikTok creator Khaby Lame, Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, music artist Swae Lee and other influential individuals.

“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” Shahidi shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about their favorite things. We are excited to join forces with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Tiffany Mills and Meta to share these meaningful moments with my peers!”

7th Sun Productions—which Shahidi co-founded alongside her mother—will collaboratively produce the project with Jesse Collins Entertainment. “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” is slated to debut on Sept. 29 on Facebook Watch and Shahidi’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

News about the show comes a month after it was announced that 7th Sun Productions is extending its deal with ABC Signature.

“It’s been energizing to progress an idea created around our dinner table into a show that gives space for people to share more about themselves,” said her mother, Keri Salter-Shahidi.

