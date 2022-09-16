Tia Mowry Shares Her Nighttime Hair Routine

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Tia Mowry took to Instagram earlier this week to show off how she keeps her hair silky and shiny when she shared an IG Reel of herself getting ready for bed and showing off her nighttime hair care routine.

Taking to the platform the Family Reunion actress shared a video where she first stepped onto the camera while washing her hair. She then applied deep conditioner and oil to her scalp after washing the shampoo out. After oiling her scalp, she brushed her locs with a wide tooth comb and put her hair in a soft braid before putting all of her locs in a silk bonnet. She was then fresh faced and ready for bed with a clean scalp and hair!

“Night time routine coming in I don’t play when it comes to taking care of my crown. I’ve taken years to develop my hair routine and it’s a non-negotiable for me. Which step do you not play around with when it comes to taking care of your crown? #BlackGirlMagic #WashDay,” the beauty captioned the Instagram post. Check it out below.

This simple and basic hair care routine definitely works wonders for achieving healthy hair! Beauties, what does your nighttime hair care routine look like? Do you take any extra steps to achieve healthy locs?

