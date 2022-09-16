Fan Imagines Keke Palmer As X-Men’s Rogue, Palmer Responds

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Palmer is just 29 years of age but has literally grown up onscreen since starting her storied career in 2004. Given Palmer’s infectious energy and acting chops, a fan imagined her in the role of the X-Men member Rouge, and Palmer seemingly agreed with the suggestion.

TikTok user @jacobfordridgway posted a video discussing a video Keke Palmer posted where she expressed interest in playing a superhero role. In the video, @jacobfordridgway explained that the usual fan-casting done for Black actresses was thrown out such as the powerful Storm. However, @jacobfordridgway threw a curveball and suggested the power-absorbing mutant, Rogue, who is depicted as a white woman in the comics.

Palmer caught wind of the video, which was shared by a Twitter user, and retweeted it with the caption, “Come on agentttttttt,” suggesting she’d be all the way down for playing the role.

As @jacobfordridgway shares, Palmer’s outsized personality and ability would be a perfect fit for the role of Rogue. Palmer is most definitely into the idea as she shared the TikTok via her Instagram account.

What do you think? Could Keke Palmer play the role of the powerful mutant Rogue? Sound off in the comments section.

