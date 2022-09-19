Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Knocked Out Her Father While Visiting Family In Baltimore [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

OOP! The celebrity relationship drama has made its way to Baltimore’s streets.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface were visiting her family in Baltimore and it sounds like it wasn’t the best visit after she took to Instagram alleging that the rapper knocked her father out!

The couple was apparently arguing outside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Inner Harbor before things went left. Check out the video a witness captured of the aftermath below!

It also looks like cameras were rolling, so we may see the whole thing on our TV screens in the near future but I guess we’ll have to stay tuned for all the tea!

