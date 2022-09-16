Target Launches Partnerships With Kahlana Barfield-Brown And Houston White

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Just when you thought you had your Target shopping addiction under control, here comes Kahlana Barfield and Target’s design partnership. The massive retailer partnered with Barfield and Houston White under their latest initiative, Future Collective — a conglomerate of Target-owned apparel and accessories designed by some of the culture’s savviest style mavens.

Kahlana Barfield Brown is Target’s first designer for the Future Collective. Brown is the former InStyle editor and the ultimate fashion girl! Her unique, jazzy looks garner thousands of likes on Instagram, and set trends that transcend through each season. Brown’s Future Collective collection embodies her chic, street style.

From size-inclusive loose-fitting tracksuits to simple t-shirt dresses, Brown’s collection is a hit. “Designing this Future Collective collection really started with the essentials — great denim, bodysuits, blazers, jackets and pants that feel classic but versatile,” she says. “I wanted these pieces to stand the test of time while still having cool details and silhouettes,” remarked Brown.

And don’t worry men, Target has a little something for your fashion journey as well. Their collaboration with North Minneapolis designer Houston White reflects the entrepreneur’s classy, debonair style. This collection features studios looks, jumpsuits, jumpsuits, colorful sweaters, vests, plus more.

Staying true to their Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment, Target continues to support and partner with Black designers and creatives.

To shop Brown’s collection, click here. To shop White’s collection, click here.

