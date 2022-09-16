Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book.

Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing the commentator, whose given name is Marley Green, for $75,000.

On Monday, Green posted a video that alleged that Nicki is “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. F***-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead,” Green said.

Per the report, in her suit Minaj alleges that Green has also made comments about her 1-year-old son, including, “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.” The comments seem to reference Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty who has previously been convicted of sexual assault charges and served four years in prison.

In the lawsuit, Minaj notes that while Green is not a blogger of note, her posts have been gaining traction and are a threat to her reputation.

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein told TMZ, “When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name “Nosey Heaux” because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate.”

He continues, “My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.”

Minaj appeared to reference the lawsuit against Green this week in a tweet:

There is precedent for rappers successfully suing bloggers. Cardi B won over $1.25 million in a defamation lawsuit against YouTube vlogger Tasha Kebe earlier this year. The blogger also made comments about drug use and alleged venereal diseases. Cardi testified that Kebe’s comments caused her great emotional distress. The two sparred again on Twitter this week, with Cardi simply telling Tasha, “Send my check.”

The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page was originally published on hiphopwired.com