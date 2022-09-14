Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In yet another twist in the never-ending saga of R. Kelly’s legal issues, a juror has been dismissed from the proceedings, due to a panic attack.

As the jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 13), a female juror was dismissed by a Chicago federal judge and replaced with an alternate juror. As reported on Twitter by Jason Meisner of the Chicago Tribune, the female juror had a panic attack the day before and felt that she could not move forward with the proceedings. Her request to be dismissed was granted by Judge Harry Leinenweber.

As reported by ABC7 Chicago, closing arguments ended Tuesday morning, with jury deliberations beginning at 1:04 pm EST. In this trial, the disgraced R&B singer, already sentenced to 30 years in his New York case, is accused of producing child pornography and obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge specifically stems from his 2008 state trial, where he was ultimately acquitted. He and two associates are accused of silencing witnesses, including the young girl in the center of the infamous sex tape controversy, in an effort to fix the trial in his favor.

Jury deliberations will resume at 9 am on Wednesday.

Juror Dismissed From R. Kelly’s Chicago Trial Due to Panic Attack was originally published on hiphopnc.com