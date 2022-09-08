Aries Spears Says Accusers Are Using “Extortion” Tactics

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish found themselves in a well of controversy after an explosive piece released by The Daily Beast revealed that the pair were being sued for molestation and grooming. Both comedians responded publicly to the accusations brought forth in the lawsuit, but Spears took it one step further and says that the lawsuit is “extortion.”

Taking to the Instagram page of the Spears & Steinberg podcast from Aries Spears and Andy Steinberg. In a clip teasing an upcoming episode, Spears, 47, addressed the lawsuit in a vague fashion but apparently wanted to say more.

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” Spears says in the clip. “But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case, this is a shakedown. We won’t be shaken down.”

The unnamed plaintiffs and siblings in the lawsuit, Jane Doe, 22, and John Doe, 14, were minors at the time they filmed a skit with Haddish and Spears that approached a delicate subject and crossed the line according to most observers.

The mother of the siblings brought a lawsuit against the comedians previously that was unsuccessful and the attorney for Spears calls the latest attempt “frivolous.”

