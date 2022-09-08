Janet Jackson Attends The Christian Siriano Fashion Show Draped In The Designer’s Threads

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Janet Jackson is in these NYFW streets, and you better believe she’s dressed to kill! The icon showed up at Christian Siriano’s fashion show, rocking an all-black look by the designer.

Of course, Jackson enjoyed the fashion festivities from the front row while donning a long, black trench coat, a sheer top with a black bra underneath, and high waist, wide-leg black trousers. She accessorized the Christian Siriano look with black bangles, stud earrings, and a black bag. Her textured hair was pulled up at the top, and the rest flowed down her back.

Siriano was over the moon to have Jackson attend his show. He posted a picture of the two of them with a heartful caption. “Anddd sometimes you get JANET JACKSON to come to your show! What an honor to kick off #fashionweekwith this Icon!!!! Oh what a night, more tomorrow .”

Jackson shared Siriano’s cheerful sentiments. She posted a reel to her Instagram account detailing her entrance, front row experience, and even a post-fashion show dinner that captured a toast in the designer’s honor. She captioned her reel with, “I LUV you @csiriano .”

Janet Jackson has been stylishly making her rounds at NYFW, and we are all over it. She accepted the Icon of the Year award at the Harlem’s Fashion Row show sporting a snazzy Off White ensemble.

If we don’t see any more looks from NYFW, we’ve seen enough thanks to Ms. Jackson.

Janet Jackson Attends The Christian Siriano Fashion Show Draped In The Designer’s Threads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com