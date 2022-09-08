Michelle Obama Was The Epitome Of Class In A Christy Rilling Dress At The White House Portrait Ceremony

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama looked absolutely gorgeous at the White House portrait unveiling. The now-author donned an ombre Christy Rilling dress that was ideal for the ceremony.

We can always count on Mrs. Obama to give us life through her words, mere presence, and fashion, of course. There hasn’t been a time we can recall that she didn’t bring the style heat, and this occasion was no different. She stood gracefully in her brick, fuchsia, and cherry red ombre, pleated frock as her awe-inspiring portrait, by Sharon Strung, was unveiled. The dress was sheer at the top with a handmade bustier underneath. It featured a belted waist, and it hit right at her ankles. She accessorized the look with purple shoes, gold drop earrings, and her sparkling wedding ring.

The joyous ceremony featured remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Obamas also expressed how honored they were to be a part of history and to have such alluring portraits of themselves. Barack even boasted about how Michelle’s portrait perfectly captured her essence and how fine she is.

We love us some them!!!

DON’T MISS…

Barack Obama Gushes Over How Beautiful Michelle Obama Is During White House Portrait Unveiling: ‘She’s Fine!’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Has A New Book Coming Out This November And She Will Get Our Coins

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Has A New Book Coming Out This November And She Will Get Our Coins

Michelle Obama Was The Epitome Of Class In A Christy Rilling Dress At The White House Portrait Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com