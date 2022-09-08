Two Fans Kicked Out Of US Open For Getting A Fresh Haircut During The Match

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

YouTuber JiDion Adams had all eyes on him during Tuesday’s US Open match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov. The 21-year-old prankster was sitting in the front row when he donned a Louis Vuitton barber cape and received a haircut from his friend. Adams appeared at ease while he chatted up some attendees at NYC’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” said Brendan McIntyre, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications for the U.S. Tennis Association. “There’s a first time for anything.”

However, this is not the first time JiDion has pulled a stunt like this. At a March 2022 NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, Adams (who sometimes employs the hilarious moniker “DeMarcus Cousins III”) received a haircut during the fourth quarter. And he rocked a Louis Vuitton cape for that barber appointment, too.

Not everyone finds the Internet personality’s antics funny, though. JiDion took his brand of humor across the pond to this year’s Wimbledon tournament in July. And instead of opting for a trim or shapeup, he decided to blow an airhorn during the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

But not only was JiDion immediately escorted from London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. The prank earned him an unprecedented lifetime ban from the event.

Watch the video above to see the interaction between JiDion and Wimbledon security guards — and his attempts at getting back in.

Two Fans Kicked Out Of US Open For Getting A Fresh Haircut During The Match was originally published on cassiuslife.com