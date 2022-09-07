Barack Obama Gushes Over How Beautiful Michelle Obama Is During White House Portrait Unveiling: ‘She’s Fine!’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Our favorite former First Couple made headlines today when Barack and Michelle Obama attended their portrait unveiling at the White House, making this their first joint visit to the building since they left in 2017.

The emotional ceremony was history in the making as the portraits of the Obamas will depict the first Black President and First Lady alongside other US presidents and their spouses of the past.

The emotional ceremony featured remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama, who felt completely honored by the gorgeous portrait reveal.

According to the NY Times, until now, the portraits, along with the identity of the artists, have been a well-kept secret but with the unveiling, the mystery has finally been revealed with Robert McCurdy credited with painting the former president and Sharon Sprung, credited with painting the former first lady.

But when it was time for Barack to speak in front of the crowd, we couldn’t help but swoon over how he gushed over his gorgeous wife, saying “I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she’s fine,” he said, to cheers and applause from the audience. He then followed up with, “And I want to thank Robert McCurdy for taking on a much more difficult subject.”

We just can’t get enough of these two!

