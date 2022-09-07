Attorney General Candidate Andrea Campbell Moves Closer To Making Black History In Massachusetts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Democratic candidate for attorney general of Massachusetts Andrea Campbell won her primary election on Tuesday night in a victory that all but assured she would become the first Black person to serve in that role. It also moved Campbell closer to becoming the first Black woman ever elected statewide when the general election rolls around in November.

Campbell, a Boston city councilor, defeated trial attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan with a formidable candidacy powered by notable endorsements from some of the state’s most popular elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who also used to serve on Boston’s city council.

“Massachusetts, I am humbled and honored to be your Democratic nominee for Attorney General,” Campbell tweeted late Tuesday night following her projected win. “Thank you.”

Campbell’s display of humility doesn’t begin to describe what a huge deal her victory was.

Campbell, who ran unsuccessfully for Boston mayor last year, made equity and racial justice a focal point of her campaigns and centered issues like criminal justice and affordable housing just as she did with her mayoral campaign.

Maura Healey, the incumbent attorney general in Massachusetts, left her office to run for governor and has become the Democratic nominee in that race. That vacancy in the attorney general’s office prompted Campbell to run on a record that reflects an impressive work history.

The Princeton University product and UCLA Law School graduate worked in the nonprofit legal education sector before becoming deputy legal counsel to Deval Patrick, Massachusetts’ first and only Black governor. Campbell used that impressive perch to move deeper into Massachusetts politics when she was elected to Boston’s city council in 2015 and represented some of the city’s Blackest and most diverse communities, including Dorchester, Mattapan and Jamaica plain. Three years later, Campbell was elected city council president in a role she served until 2020.

Campbell now advances to the general election to face Jay McMahon, a lawyer from Cape Cod who was previously the Republican nominee for the same race in 2018 before losing to Healey.

If history is any indication, Campbell is poised to make serious Black history not just in Massachusetts but also in the United States as citizens continue electing people who “look like America,” as Joe Biden famously said during his historic presidential campaign to highlight the country’s racial and cultural diversity.

