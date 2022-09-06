‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Face Charges In $250K Watch Theft

Looks like BMF star Lil Meech just avoided some legal troubles down in Miami as he’s been taken off the hook for a theft case involving a $250,000 watch.
According to TMZ the son of the legendary Big Meech had found himself in legal hot water when Haimov Jewelers in Miami accused Lil Meech of dipping with a $250,000 Richard Mille timepiece. Luckily for Meech, investigators in Miami-Dade county eventually declined to charge him with anything as the jewelers ultimately got their merchandise back.
Apparently, the whole situation was just one big mix-up.
Meech’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, called the case “a misunderstanding that was amicably resolved.”
What do y’all think of Lil Meech’s $250K misunderstanding? Let us know in the comments section below.
