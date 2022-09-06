‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Face Charges In $250K Watch Theft

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Looks like BMF star Lil Meech just avoided some legal troubles down in Miami as he’s been taken off the hook for a theft case involving a $250,000 watch.

According to TMZ the son of the legendary Big Meech had found himself in legal hot water when Haimov Jewelers in Miami accused Lil Meech of dipping with a $250,000 Richard Mille timepiece. Luckily for Meech, investigators in Miami-Dade county eventually declined to charge him with anything as the jewelers ultimately got their merchandise back.

Apparently, the whole situation was just one big mix-up.

Meech’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, called the case “a misunderstanding that was amicably resolved.”

Meech then took to Instagram to celebrate … along with a bold message to his haters.TMZ popped the lid off the story back in May … Meech was accused by Miami’s Haimov Jewelers of running off with a $250K RM after flipping an $80K Rolex.

With the case behind him, the time is nearing for Meech and the crew to begin filming season 2 of “BMF.”

All’s well that ends well, right? Even though the items returned could’ve been considered stolen and kept the case open, prosecutors decided to just call it a day and let the man live his life. We’re not mad at that. Even though the items returned could’ve been considered stolen and kept the case open, prosecutors decided to just call it a day and let the man live his life. We’re not mad at that. What do y’all think of Lil Meech’s $250K misunderstanding? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post ‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Face Charges In $250K Watch Theft appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Face Charges In $250K Watch Theft was originally published on hiphopwired.com