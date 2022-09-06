White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

White supremacists in Enfield, NC sent racist threats to the town’s Black residents after a Confederate statue was bulldozed and removed last month.

The Veterans Memorial was a 10-foot tall monument that was dedicated to Confederate soldiers and veterans of World War I in 1928. A huge Confederate flag was engraved on one whole side of the monument.

On Aug. 15, the town’s board of commissioners voted 4-1 to remove the statue. Mayor Mondale Robinson live-streamed the removal of the statue on Facebook, which apparently angered some racist white folks.

Days after the statue was removed, white supremacists began leaving racist letters in the driveways of the town’s residents.

According to WRAL, residents of Enfield received letters in a plastic bag with a racial slur, calling on the “white people of Enfield” to do something after someone “stomped down a piece of their white heritage.”

Instead of looking into the threats, the police chief and the district attorney requested that the State Bureau of Investigation investigate the mayor for the destruction of the Confederate statue, according to WITN.

The mayor immediately called on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to take action stating the letters were “domestic terror threats” that “should be grounds for a state of emergency.”

During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Robinson stressed the importance of fighting structural racism and white supremacy.

“The ideas of this country’s constitution can not be counted as valid, as long as white supremacists are allowed—without consequence—to threaten the calm of everyday life for Black people,” said Mayor Robinson. “The removal of a monument that stood as a constant reminder of slave owners’ right to own people that look like me, has exposed this country’s and more directly this state’s unwillingness to stand with Black folk as we ourselves push back on the narrative that we must not ask for too much freedom too fast.”

The mayor also called on Gov. Cooper to help Enfield push back on racial terror.

“If one believes that Black lives truly matter then said person has no opposition to our town’s simple request for peace, tranquility, and freedom from racial terror. And with that, I invite Gov Cooper to come stand on the side of Enfield and our fight against racial terror,” said Robinson.

According to World Population Review, Enfield, North Carolina is 85% Black.

The post White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says appeared first on NewsOne.

White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says was originally published on newsone.com