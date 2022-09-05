TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Sunscreen Setting Spray Is a Pure Necessity

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

For the sake of time, utilizing multifunctional makeup products comes in major clutch. The possibilities are endless, from blush highlighter palettes to colorful multi-sticks. And Milani Cosmetics has unlocked a new level of multifunctional luxury via the Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray. Yes, you read that correctly, a setting spray and sunscreen in one.

One of the biggest struggles for makeup lovers is ensuring that their sunscreen layers well under their makeup. On the flip side, some beauty lovers are guilty of not wearing sunscreen every day. Daily sunscreen usage is imperative for healthy-looking skin, so I’m going to need you all to do better. And luckily, the Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray ($14.99, Milanicosmetics.com) makes it oh-so-easy to get the job done.

Milani’s newest product went the extra mile to shield your complexion from harmful UV rays while keeping every speck of your makeup perfectly in place with a promise of 16 hours. Additionally, the sunscreen setting spray provides skin with a dewy, hydrated finish that can be worn solo or in conjunction with your makeup. So, I had to put this essential to the test.

I started by layering my face essence’s Hello, Good Stuff Face Primer ($5.30, Amazon.com). Next, I applied a light layer of Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer ($4.99, Amazon.com) all over my canvas. I followed up with Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Concealer in Warm Cocoa ($11, Catricecosmetics.com) under my cheekbones and Neutral Fudge under the eye area. From there, I applied a touch of Sephora Collection blush to my cheeks and gently brushed my brows. Finally, I spritzed my face with the sunscreen setting spray and applied lip gloss to my pout.

After donning this makeup look for a few hours, I loved how radiant and dewy my skin looked. My makeup successfully stayed in place — no smudging or fading in sight. This essential also provided the protection needed for proper sun protection. I also love that this offering is less than $20. There are plenty of setting sprays on the market, but few can kill two birds with one stone. Milani Cosmetics’ newest offering gets a 9/10!

