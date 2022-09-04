Tessa Thompson Is Our Hair Goals In Ginger Selfie

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We’re loving this ginger hair color on actress Tessa Thompson and earlier today, the beauty took to Instagram to give us hair goals and a close up of the look and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the starlet served face and showed off her ginger hair color in a close up selfie that was everything! The beauty rocked her ginger locs in tight, ringlet curls with a side part to let one side of her hair frame her face. The beauty rocked a natural beat on her face and smized for the cameras as she gave us hair envy in her beautiful selfie. Her ensemble was just as fashionable as her hair as the actress donned a black and silver dress and rocked minimal jewelry, only a dainty bracelet and matching earrings.

Tessa shared the beautiful selfie on the social media platform, captioning the look, “Will eat large amounts of risotto anytime. A pleasure to celebrate five years of @armanibeauty x @labiennale!

#armanibeauty”

Check out the look below.

Tessa’s 3.3 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “ hairrr” one follower wrote while another commented, “ok stunning as always ”

She indeed looks beautiful! What do you think about Tessa’s ginger colored hair? Would you rock this style?

