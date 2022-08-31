Mississippi Water Crisis, LeBron James & Son’s Covers Sports Illustrated & DaBaby’s Low Ticket Sales

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lore’l has the LO Down on all the trending topics this week! First up, Jackson Mississippi is still suffering from a water crisis that is preventing access to clean drinking water! The city was already under a boil water notice since July. Now many residents experience no water coming out of their faucets or water that is deemed undrinkable. Meanwhile, a viral video shows a huge water tank sitting outside MS Governor Tate Reeves residence. President Joe Biden has stepped in to assist after their main water source began to fail Monday.

Net up, LeBron James celebrated the anniversary of his very first Sports Illustrated cover with his sons Bronny and Bryce! Looks like the sons will be following in dads footsteps and LeBron’s dreams of playing in the NBA with his sons will be coming true!

Rapper, DaBaby is constantly canceling shows for due to low ticket sales. This past weekend the artist was expected to perform in NOLA but quickly canceled the show after less than 500 ticket were sold. Watch the full LO Down below.

