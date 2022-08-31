Two Friends Randomly Bump Into Nas At Dinner During A Girls Trip to Turks and Caicos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We’ve all been on trips with friends, but not many of us end up having this happen while out celebrating our birthday.

Imagine being out with your friends and someone generously sends you a slice of cake to your table, except when you look around you notice it’s from the one and only Nas!

As explained by Essence, “Avid traveler Kiara Moore and her BFF, whose adventure hit its peak when they ended up at dinner with legendary rapper Nas. Moore shared a TikTok video of her celebrating her girlfriend’s birthday while visiting Caribbean locale Turks and Caicos. While singing happy birthday after a slice of cake was brought to their table to honor the occasion, Nas, who just so happened to be at a table near the ladies dining with a friend, raised his glass to help celebrate.”

They shared their experience on TikTok and Nas ended up hanging out with the ladies and ‘I love you’s’ were shared.

The viral video was captioned, casually ended up having dinner with Nas in Turks.?

Jealous much?!?! Has anything close to this ever happened while you were on a trip?

