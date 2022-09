Audible Podcast ‘Direct Deposit’ Explores What Happens To Black People When They Get Rich

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Audible debuts audio trailer for its new series titled Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich, which features stars Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and more. Learn more about the dynamic show inside.

In this episodic podcast, host Chand Sanders aims to bring his listeners on his dizzying ride to the top, exploring everything that happens to Black people who get rich through a series of illuminating, honest, funny and moving conversations with Black Hollywood power players like Union, Rae, Charles King, and Soledad O’Brien. The show also features Black entrepreneurial stars like Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole, NFL quarterback Quincy Avery and more in a quest to understand the unique, fraught, and fascinating relationship that Black people have with money. To get to the real and raw truths around being rich while Black, Chad takes us into the clubs, black cars, studio lots, bedrooms and therapy sessions inhabited by Black super-earners.

Sanders is the author of Black Magic and writer for HBO Max’s comedy drama series “Rap Sh!t.”

He is a writer on the brink of wealth, whose world is changing quickly around him. He documents his experience from sleeping on a mattress on the floor of his Brooklyn apartment to Hollywood pitch meetings with his mentor, Spike Lee.

The flourishing talent landed a staff writing gig for Issa Rae’s new show, “Rap Sh!t.” Now, his phone is ringing nonstop and he can feel his burgeoning success, but can’t stop checking his bank account and obsessing over how he’s going to make more money without losing himself. Now that he’s getting some cash, Chad stays up at night wondering what’s going to happen next?

This is how Direct Deposit came to life. The new Audible podcast series debuts October 13th. Check out the audio trailer here.

Audible Podcast ‘Direct Deposit’ Explores What Happens To Black People When They Get Rich was originally published on globalgrind.com