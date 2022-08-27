Saucy Santana gave material gworl energy in the Z1079 Summer Jam media room Presented by Remy Martin! Saucy said he was giving a “little light drip” wearing over 300K in jewelry, Rick Owen clothes, and carrying a Birkin…. damn! Check out what he had to say about Cle fam and more!
The Latest:
- Black Duke Volleyball Player Called The N-Word During Match Against BYU Demands Action Not Pity
- Fifteen Percent Pledge Teams Up With Old Navy To Amplify The Work Of Black Creatives
- NBA Player Mohamed Bamba Creates Basketball Facility For Youth In West Africa
- Harlem Street Named After Trailblazing Tennis Legend Althea Gibson
- Tiger Woods To Launch Golf League That Intertwines Sports And Tech
- Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
- Stephen And Ayesha Curry’s Nonprofit, Rakuten To Open Reimagined Library At Oakland Elementary School
- The Black Census Project Ramps Up Effort Ahead Of Midterm Elections
- Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments
- Savannah James Celebrates Her Birthday In A Curve Hugging Black Dress
Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
More From Rickey Smiley Show