Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is still living it up this summer and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body while still enjoying her vacation alongside her hubby, Dwyane Wade.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared sexy Instagram Reel of herself in an outdoor shower as she modeled her killer body in a red and black string bikini and bared all while she showed off her cakes. She wore her locs in her natural curls and was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

“That Girl… Is 49 #WadeWorldTour2022″she captioned the sexy Instagram Reel. Check it out below.

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com