New Trump Attorney Drew Findling Represented Several Atlanta Rappers, Criticized Former President 

Drew Findling—a criminal attorney has signed on to represent former President Donald Trump in the probe related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Findling is known as the #BillionDollarLawyer and has represented a number of other high-profile clients including Atlanta rappers—Gucci Mane, Migos, and Cardi B.

According to The New York Times, Findling has a lot of experience in criminal defense and taking on the disgraced two-time impeached former president signals the seriousness of the investigation.

“I am a passionate advocate against injustice and will not deny that; however, where I see a misuse and abuse of power I feel compelled to act,” Findling said in a statement to Insider. “I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn’t change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations.”

He has previously been critical of Trump, including a tweet in 2018 where he wrote, “The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children…. POTUS pathetic once again!”

Another read, “A must read By Amanda Knox – POTUS position on Central Park 5=racist,cruel,sick,unforgivable, and un-American!”

Findling was also very vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement the summer after the police murder of George Floyd.

In a 2018 interview with the Times, Migos rapper Offset said of Findling, “He’s the biggest lawyer in the game, man.”

Findling’s co-counsel Jennifer Little told Insider in a statement that a “politically diverse group of attorneys with differing perspectives” were “handpicked on behalf of the President” to represent him in the case. “We as a team look forward to vigorously defending our client and the Constitution.”









