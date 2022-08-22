G.O.A.T. Tings: Drake Is The Most Searched Artist Ever Of All Time On Shazam

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The boy has done it again. Shazam has announced that Drake is the most searched artist of all time on their app.

As per The Huffington Post the Toronto, Canada native is adding yet another notch to his already decorated belt. Last week the song recognition application announced that he is the most in demand artist when music lovers are in need of answers. According to a press release by Apple, which celebrated Shazam’s 20th anniversary, “Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time with over 350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured on” it read. “One Dance” is Drake’s most popular track at over 17 million Shazams.

August is trending to be a huge month in his career as last week Billboard Magazine announced that the “Jumpman” MC became the first artist in history to earn 100 Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. That distinction breaks the all time records for most top 5 hits among all artists in Hot 100 history, surpassing The Beatles (30.). It’s worth noting that, for about a decade now, the Hot 100 has included streaming data. That’s also after December 1998, when album cuts became eligible to chart, so songs didn’t have to be commercially available as singles to appear on the ranking, as before. Thus, an entire album’s track list can chart after its debut in 2022, whereas a major album decades ago could have charted only as many songs on the Hot 100 as it had released commercially for individual purchase.

Back in May it was revealed that he renegotiated his contract with Universal Music Group and reportedly secured a monumental deal.

